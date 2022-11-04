Piedmont Players to present Gruesome Playground Injuries as part of After Dark series

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players in Salisbury is presenting the play Gruesome Playground Injuries as part of the Piedmont Players After Dark series.

Gruesome Playground Injuries explores the tumultuous relationship between Kayleen and Doug as it evolves over the span of thirty years. Two actors play these characters from the ages of 8 to 38. The audience is invited to sample the compelling, poignant, and often funny moments of their lives.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast features Mackenzie Joy as Kayleen & Cameron Muccio as Doug.

Gruesome Playground Injuries contains adult content and is intended for mature audiences that want to have a lot of laughs.

Piedmont Players After Dark is a brand-new series described as coffee shop meets wine bar all mixed together with a fantastic show.

Each ticket not only gets each guest admission to the show, but also dessert, coffee, and wine.

The performance schedule is Thursday, November 10 at 8:30 PM Friday, November 11 at 8:30 PM Friday, November 12 at 8:30 PM Doors open at 7:30 PM for each performance.

The show will be presented on the third floor of the Meroney Theater, 213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets are $35. There is a special $20 ticket for college students. Students must call 704-633-5471 to get this deal.

Tickets are very limited and are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.