North Carolina State Board of Elections director talks election security ahead of midterm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many voters across Charlotte are casting their ballots early for convenience.

“Just kinda wanted to get it done with,” one voter said when talking about why they voted early.

Whether voting early or on Election Day, North Carolina State Board of Election (NCSBE) Executive Director Karen Bell wants you to know your vote will count.

“There’s been testing, there’s been reconciliation, we go through so many measures to make sure every eligible voter’s ballot can count and that they can cast that ballot with certainty that we have done everything we can to make the voting process safe for everyone,” Bell said.

Bell said North Carolina is not immune from concerns over security, as political tensions rise across the country.

“We have seen temperatures be up and there’s been some aggression particularly among campaigners and electioneers, but we are monitoring that,” she said. “It’s a handful of incidents.”

These are the kind of incidents that some Mecklenburg County voters find troubling.

“This is us doing our civic duty and anybody who is volunteering, that’s a great use of their time, and we should support them and be happy that they’re making spots like this available,” she said.

Bell said they do have plans in place to protect everyone involved.

“We’ve worked in close partnership with state, and local law enforcement officers,” she said. “They’ve helped us to create a guide, so if need be they can be called in to help us with a situation.”

She said it all comes down to civility, something she’s hoping we’ll see on Nov. 8.

If you’re waiting until Election Day to vote in person, you must be in line by 7:30 p.m.

If you want to drop off your absentee ballot on Election Day, you have to do it at your local county board of elections office by 5 p.m.

If you’re sending your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked before or on Election Day.

