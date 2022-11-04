PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced they are expecting another child together.

People reports that Scott is pregnant with her third baby and second with Cannon.

The announcement comes nearly a year after their son Zen died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December 2021.

When Zen was sick, Cannon reportedly called Scott the “strongest woman he’d ever seen” while speaking about her on his talk show.

Scott, 29, first shared the baby news on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

This week, the model shared more pictures to celebrate the pregnancy, posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon.

Us Weekly also confirmed Scott’s pregnancy. She has not revealed if she is expecting a boy or a girl.

In September, Cannon welcomed baby No. 10, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell. Rise is their third child together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Lake Wylie police situation
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Douglas Reed Linn, 63, will spend at least 44 months in prison.
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter
WBTV
Local university lowering costs to help struggling families pay for college
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit