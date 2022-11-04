PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Neighbors warn part of Washburn Ave is unsafe for driver and cyclists

A neighbor said it's the shortening of this turn lane and the addition of the bike lanes that have made things congested and too tight for comfort.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe and bike lanes were put in.

“This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said.

Bagby said the turn lane used to extend all the way back up the road allowing traffic to flow more smoothly. With that lane now significantly shorter, rush hour turning traffic will back way up Washburn, and cars trying to go straight at the light will speed down the opposite side of the road to make the green.

“It’s not a matter of if it will be an accident, it’s a matter of when,” Bagby said.

This watchful neighbor has seen these accidents play out because people were driving into oncoming traffic.

Bagby’s other concern is the bike lanes that went in about a year ago.

“It’s not safe for them,” Bagby said.

WBTV spoke with Chris Shehin. He’s a veteran cyclist of Washburn Ave and owner of Uptown Cycles. He said if you’re riding in an area that feels unsafe, to follow a couple of rules.

“We want drivers to know we are out there riding and sharing the road,” Shehin said.

Lights, even during the day, will add visibility to someone on a bike. Headlamps and reflectors can help give you an edge when drivers aren’t looking for you. Second, ride defensively. If it’s tight quarters like we see on Washburn, don’t expect drivers to slow down.

“I really don’t trust anyone. I think no one sees me and I will always take that stance,” Shehin said.

Bagby hopes to see some change soon, whether it’s the return of a longer speed lane or a lower speed limit.

WBTV has been in contact with the city. CDOT said they are aware of Mr. Bagby’s concerns and are working to create a full response.

