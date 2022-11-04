Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother, grieving her 4-year-old child who died after a gun was left improperly stored, is asking for stronger gun safety. Brandi Parham lost her son, Demario Warren Wednesday night, she said his death could have been prevented.

“My son is shot and basically unattended, I feel like it could have been resolved honestly,” Parham said.

After learning about the death of her 4-year-old son, Demario Warren, who she said was with his father and other children when the gun went off, she’s begging everyone to keep their weapons locked up and away from children.

“If you have a gun put it up,” Parham said.

It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free gun locks.

“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive,” deputy Patrick Colson said.

Deputy Colson says these simple devices could save a life. All you have to do is take out the gun’s magazine, clear the chamber, and thread through the lock, making it impossible for the firing mechanism to engage.

Keeping guns stored in a gun safe is also a good measure.

“If you can’t get a gun volt or gun safe, get them out of the reach and out of the sight of the children,” Colson said.

Colson said kids see guns in movies and video games and don’t understand the potential real-life consequences.

“They are not sure if the gun is safe or anything of that nature,” Colson said.

The last idea, says this Meck County Sheriff’s Deputy, talk to your children so they understand that if they see a gun, they need to find an adult.

“Tell the parent you saw the gun and let the parent or guardian move it to somewhere that it is safe,” Colson said.

The Sherriff’s office is giving out gun locks this Saturday from 11 to one at Carolina Shooting Arms. You can stop by and pick one up completely for free

