Molly’s Kids: #SunnieStrong

Molly's Kids: Sunnie Grace Williams
Molly's Kids: Sunnie Grace Williams(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please meet the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, Union County 10-year-old, Sunnie Grace Williams.

She was diagnosed exactly one week ago with DIPG.

If you know about DIPG, you might have just caught your breath. If you’ve never heard of DIPG, the basic description is a rare childhood brain tumor. The prognosis is generally grim. Some of our other #MollysKids families have suffered through a DIPG battle, roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed every year.

Sunnie’s mom reached out the day after her diagnosis, full of hope.

“We want to find a clinical trial to pull us through this,” said Jade Williams. “My daughter is a bright, beautiful 4th grader, with an old soul. She loves to dance, sing, and spend time with her friends, just like most 10-year-olds. She makes a connection with every person she meets… every single one. Even in the process of getting this diagnosis, she hasn’t lost her kindness.”

That was evidenced, Jade says, when they were leaving the hospital to head home to Monroe, after a shunt surgery. Sunnie saw a little girl walking the hospital hallway with an IV, and gave her one of the balloons she’d just received.

“I said to her ‘That was sweet, honey’,” said Jade. “Her response was, ‘I have so many and she has none, and she deserves to feel loved and happy, too’.”

Jade says her daughter’s name is Sunnie for a reason:

“She is the light that enters the room,” Jade said. “I promise after one meeting with her you will feel like you’ve have been friends forever. She is smart, charismatic, sassy, a DIVA with a huge, big heart, and she loves to give. She loves all animals, especially dogs, and has a passion for dance, music, singing, art, and swimming. She’s already said she wants to be a Disney Channel star, wants to travel everywhere, and her favorite place is the beach.”

Sunnie has a 4-year-old brother, Logan (picture of them together, below). Jade says she and her husband, Carlos, are still trying to process what hit them a week ago, and this is the beginning of a long journey, and they’re still trying to find the right path.

They have started a hashtag: #SunnieStrong. You can find more information through that, but also Jade, please—please—keep us updated.

As you guys know: The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. Welcome, Sunnie. You’ve got a whole network here of people rooting for you.

-Molly

PS: Tomorrow, Friday, November 4th, is Jade’s birthday. She’s turning 35. Lots of pre-birthday love to you, Momma.

