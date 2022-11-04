Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says.

The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and another was transported with minor injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

