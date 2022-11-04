Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says.
The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.
Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and another was transported with minor injuries.
More details will be provided when available.
