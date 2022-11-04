PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.
Northwest Charlotte shooting
Northwest Charlotte shooting(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says.

The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue.

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and another was transported with minor injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

Also Read: Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

Latest News

A mother, grieving her 4-year-old child who died after a gun was left improperly stored, is...
Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
Reed Linn
Former Landis town manager pleads guilty to embezzlement
WBTV
Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County