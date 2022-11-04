PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Getting more vitamin D when there’s less sunlight

Vitamin D is crucial in supporting brain functions, bone, teeth, immune system functions and more.
Daylight Saving Time means less sun light, but that doesn't have to mean less vitamin D.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Daylight Saving Time’s end means there is less sunlight to enjoy. But the lack of light doesn’t mean you have to miss out on good, old-fashioned vitamin D.

According to registered dietician Alice Smith, about half the world’s population have insufficient levels of vitamin D. The vitamin is pretty important, contributing to muscle function, brain cell activity, immune health, promoting healthy bones and teeth, and more.

Low levels may increase the risk of anxiety and depression – something folks see a rise in during the winter months.

You can get vitamin D naturally from the sun, or from the following foods:

  • Fatty fish (such as salmon and tuna) and fish oils like cod liver oil
  • Egg yolks
  • Mushrooms
  • Fortified foods, like milk

Talk to your doctor first about your vitamin D levels and whether or not supplements are needed.

