Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court

Family members say the shooting was an accident.
Today was the first appearance of Dayshawn Warren, whose son was shot and killed earlier this week.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today.

Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to properly secure a firearm after his son, Demario Warren, was shot.

Family spoke in court today on Dayshawn Warren’s behalf, saying he’s a good father and had been the primary caretaker of the little boy and the other children until recently.

Dayshawn Warren appeared via webcam saying, “I made an accident and fell asleep.”

He also repeatedly said he’s suffering and went on to say, “I apologize, I’m already being punished for my son being dead.”

[Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte]

Demario was staying at his father’s home on Charleston place with his siblings earlier this week when police say an unsecured gun went off, striking the little boy.

He later died at the hospital.

Police haven’t released any more specific details about the shooting.

Zykieha Falls, who says she’s Demario’s aunt on the mother’s side, said she believes this was all a horrible accident and that the father deserves a second chance.

“He loved his kids. This is nothing but an accident, I swear. Like, he wouldn’t do anything to harm them kids. He was there for them kids; his daughter had surgery and he, you know…so he always been, like, making sure they had everything they needed and wanted. He was just—I don’t know. It’s just an accident, really bad accident,” she said.

Demario’s mother was not in court today. Falls said she couldn’t be in court because she was taking her daughter to a doctor’s appointment.

Warren was given a $25,000 secured bond.

