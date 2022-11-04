PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road.

Lanes were shut down this morning after reports of a car headed north went through the guardrail, over the bridge, and landed on its roof onto Arrowood Road.

Investigators say the car hit a second car.

Medic confirmed one person was killed and another seriously injured.

Arrowood Road was shut down under Interstate 77, and northbound lanes were blocked earlier in the morning.

This is a developing story. Be the first to learn the latest breaking news and updates by downloading the free WBTV News app.

