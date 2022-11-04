Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car appeared to have gone over a bridge on a busy interstate Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 77, near Arrowood Road.

Lanes were shut down this morning after reports of a car headed north went through the guardrail, over the bridge, and landed on its roof onto Arrowood Road.

Investigators say the car hit a second car.

Medic confirmed one person was killed and another seriously injured.

Arrowood Road was shut down under Interstate 77, and northbound lanes were blocked earlier in the morning.

