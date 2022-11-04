PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Lake Wylie police situation
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Douglas Reed Linn, 63, will spend at least 44 months in prison.
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town

Latest News

FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Protecting you and your vote
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.6 billion
local university lowers tuition fees