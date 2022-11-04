PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

CATS wants to make access to polling locations easier.
CATS riders are being told to expect more delays Friday due to bus driver absences.
CATS riders are being told to expect more delays Friday due to bus driver absences.(Source: WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day.

CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Find your polling location here.

WBTV is your home for team coverage across the Charlotte area and North and South Carolina on Election Day.

Watch LIVE coverage:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Lake Wylie police situation
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Douglas Reed Linn, 63, will spend at least 44 months in prison.
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town

Latest News

Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks
Matthews $35 million bond vote on the table for transportation, parks
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Charlotte skyline
Charlotte: If bonds are passed, will there be a tax increase to pay?
Intersection of Eastway and Shamrock Drive in Charlotte.
Street Bond on the ballot for Charlotte voters; would focus on infrastructure improvements if passed