Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day.

CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Find your polling location here.

WBTV is your home for team coverage across the Charlotte area and North and South Carolina on Election Day.

Watch LIVE coverage:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.