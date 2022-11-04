PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

Police said about 100 motorists were involved in a severe crash that closed off a portion of West 6th Avenue in Denver Friday morning.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Police said about 100 motorists were involved in a severe crash that closed off a portion of West 6th Avenue in Denver Friday morning.

West 6th Avenue was closed between North Kalamath Street and North Federal Boulevard in both directions due to the crash.

Denver police said vehicles that were inoperable or whose drivers were transported to the hospital are being towed to Empower Field, and officials were working to clear a path for other involved drivers to leave.

Last time this article was updated, the road was still closed. Police said the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Lake Wylie police situation
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Douglas Reed Linn, 63, will spend at least 44 months in prison.
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town

Latest News

Demario Warren
Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court
Father faces judge after son shot and killed
A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton.
Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash
Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge