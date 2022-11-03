PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say a woman was charged after she was found intoxicated and naked, sitting in her front yard screaming as children were getting off a school bus.

According to the report, deputies were called for an “urgent welfare check” after neighbors reported seeing Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, out in her front yard at the home on Willow Oaks Drive. The incident was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say that when they arrived they found Fry in the yard. They said she was naked and sitting in a chair. They asked her to go back inside of her house and she reportedly replied that is “not illegal to be naked,” and “I’m not going in my ******* house.”

When deputies attempted to get Fry out of the chair, they say she kicked and punched at them, striking one deputy in the chin. They described her body as “going limp” when they tried to place her in the patrol car.

Once at the magistrate’s office, deputies had to use a restraint chair in order to get Fry to the detention center. She was jailed under a bond of $3500, charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated and disruptive, and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte

Latest News

Charlotte skyline
Charlotte: If bonds are passed, will there be a tax increase to pay?
Douglas Reed Linn, 63, will spend at least 44 months in prison.
Former town manager, fire chief in Landis pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from town
Dad facing charges after 4-year-old's death
A school resource officer.
Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers