PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte

Latest News

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Charlotte skyline
Charlotte: If bonds are passed, will there be a tax increase to pay?
Intersection of Eastway and Shamrock Drive in Charlotte.
Street Bond on the ballot for Charlotte voters; would focus on infrastructure improvements if passed
Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor