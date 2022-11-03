Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.

“In 2021, we were faced with an unexpected 70% increase in meal prices due to rising food costs, and we needed to get creative with our fundraising. A Thanksgiving pie sale seemed like the perfect fit. Buyers would enjoy a delicious, freshly baked K&W pie, and contribute to our signature home-delivered meals service,” said Alexandra Fisher, Meals on Wheels Fund Development and Marketing Manager.

Meals on Wheels Rowan delivers meals to over 280 homebound seniors in Rowan County each weekday. Home-delivered meal participants must be at least 60 years old or disabled, homebound, and unable to prepare their own meals. Meals on Wheels Rowan provides free meals to approximately 105 participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals and partial subsidies to 97% of their participants.

Cindy Fink, Meals on Wheels Rowan Executive Director said “purchasing our freshly baked K&W pies can make Thanksgiving easier for yourself, family, friends, and neighbors. Think of all the folks that you are grateful to have in your life: coaches, teachers, principals, pastors, church secretaries, administrative assistants, hair stylists, babysitters, caregivers, and neighbors. Purchase a K&W pie to say thank you.”

Pies are baked fresh by K&W Cafeteria and are ready to serve. Choose from Pecan, Chocolate, or Pumpkin Pie. These delicious options are $20 each. Customers who order five or more pies will receive gift tags and ribbons.

Tom Robinson, Meals on Wheels Board President said, “The Feed a Senior, It’s Easy as Pie” Sale will help support our participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals. Many of our participants rely on Meals on Wheels for a nutritious meal delivered by our volunteers Monday-Friday. What better way to support our homebound seniors than buying delicious pies for your Thanksgiving celebration?”

Order your pies until November 16 online at www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale or call 704-633-0352. All pies will be available for pick-up on November 16th, 17th, 22nd, and 23rd. Pre-schedule your pie pick-up from one of the following locations: the Meals on Wheels Rowan Office, Spencer; Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, China Grove; or Shiloh United Methodist Church, Granite Quarry.

For more information, visit www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.