Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

The shooting took place near a convenience store.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road.

The area is no stranger to crime, with multiple homicides reported in the area through the last year.

WBTV is working to learn more information. Stay up-to-date by downloading the free WBTV News App and watch the latest updates as they come in on our streaming platforms.

