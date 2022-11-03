Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road.

The area is no stranger to crime, with multiple homicides reported in the area through the last year.

