Police: 4-year-old shot and killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Police responded to the shooting at Charleston Place around 7:30 p.m. and discovered a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medic transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

