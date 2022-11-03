PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed in southeast Charlotte

Medic transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

Police responded to the shooting at Charleston Place around 7:30 p.m. and discovered a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medic transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More information will be provided as soon as available. Download the WBTV News App for the latest.

