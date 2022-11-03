N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponent’s house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home.

The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning.

The ad featured Jackson standing in front of a lake house owned by his opponent, Republican Pat Harrigan.

Both men are vying for a newly created seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

The shooting happened in October, when Harrigan’s parents and children were in the house, a Harrigan spokesman confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the Hickory Police Department confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

Police have not confirmed any arrests in the case and have not explicitly connected the shooting to the ad.

Harrigan addressed the incident in a tweet Thursday morning.

“A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission,” the tweet said in part.

Jackson did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment for this story.

