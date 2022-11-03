PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte

Latest News

43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been...
Gabby Petito's mother said her daughter could have been helped
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen