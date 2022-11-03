Hornets free agent Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge on Thursday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles in June and was charged with domestic violence and child abuse. He will face three years of probation and no jail time as part of the deal with prosecutors.

According to the DA’s Office, Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children on or about June 27 and 28.

Bridges was facing one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

That allegation was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. According to the report, Bridges will have to undergo 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service, and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor’s prescription. He cannot own any guns or ammunition or any dangerous weapons. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

He also will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 and a domestic violence fine of $500, and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman. Bridges and the woman maintain custody over their two children, and any visitation or exchange of children must be done peacefully and through a neutral third party.

“We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told WBTV. “We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case. The District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to aid the victims in this case.”

If Bridges signs with a team, the NBA has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association with the league. The Hornets hold his restricted free agency rights, as the organization extended him a qualifying offer earlier this summer.

