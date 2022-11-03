Hickory man arrested for child pornography

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested on Nov. 1 for the exploitation of a minor in northeast Hickory.

Dwyane Mark Duncan was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Authorities were investigating Duncan’s home for allegations of duplicating, uploading, and downloading images and videos containing child pornography. Electronic devices containing suspected child sexual abuse media were taken during the search.

Duncan received a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

