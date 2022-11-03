Former Landis town manager pleads guilty to embezzlement

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The former town manager for Landis and fire chief, Douglas Reed Linn, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

The charges stem from a 2019 investigation into multiple town officials; Ginger Gibson and Andrew Morgan were also charged. Each of the three faced embezzlement and conspiracy charges.

Linn pleaded guilty to six embezzlement charges in court today.

The investigation was announced in February 2019. The investigation was initiated by Landis Police Chief Kenny Isenhour and Captain Roger Hosey. They requested that the SBI become involved through Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Police uncovered “substantial evidence of possible criminal activity” during a review of town finances, then-Mayor Mike Mahaley wrote in a letter.

Linn and Gibson stole in excess of $25,000 from the Town’s payroll account over a period of several years, according to a lawsuit filed by the town in Rowan County district court.

