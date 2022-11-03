PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Former Landis town manager pleads guilty to embezzlement

The charges stemmed from a 2019 investigation.
By David Whisenant and Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The former town manager for Landis and fire chief, Douglas Reed Linn, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

The charges stem from a 2019 investigation into multiple town officials; Ginger Gibson and Andrew Morgan were also charged. Each of the three faced embezzlement and conspiracy charges.

Linn pleaded guilty to six embezzlement charges in court today.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SBI investigation complete, charges being brought against former Landis town officials]

The investigation was announced in February 2019. The investigation was initiated by Landis Police Chief Kenny Isenhour and Captain Roger Hosey. They requested that the SBI become involved through Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Police uncovered “substantial evidence of possible criminal activity” during a review of town finances, then-Mayor Mike Mahaley wrote in a letter.

Linn and Gibson stole in excess of $25,000 from the Town’s payroll account over a period of several years, according to a lawsuit filed by the town in Rowan County district court.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV for the latest updates, or check out our free streaming platforms through the WBTV News app.

