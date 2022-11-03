First Alert Weather Day for this weekend; highest rain chance in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather continues for Friday, yet scattered rain is expected for this weekend, which may impact your outdoor activities at times. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday into Sunday, with the best chance for rain northwest of I-85.

Mid-70s for Friday, with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain develops this weekend.

Warm temperatures continue into next week, with mid to late-week rain chances.

Expect rain over the weekend. (WBTV)

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and in the lower 40s for the mountains.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-70s on Saturday, and lower 60s in the mountains.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain is expected for Saturday into Sunday, which could impact outdoor activities at times. The details of rainfall coverage, impacts, and amounts will become clearer by Friday, so keep checking back to the latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast. At this point, it looks like the best chance for rain will be across the NC mountains and foothills, with lower rain chances east and southeast of Charlotte. Despite the rain chances, weekend high temperatures stay warm, with mid to upper 70s for the piedmont, and low to mid 60s for the mountains.

Monday will be warm, with possible record setting high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte. The current record high temperature in Charlotte, for November 7th is 78 degrees, set in 1938. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. The NC mountains will have high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Election Day Tuesday looks to be mild and breezy, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Another weather disturbance is expected to bring more rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Wednesday is expected to be cooler, with highs in the mid-60s, with highs around 70 degrees by Thursday.

Tropical Update: We are tracking a weather disturbance around the Bahamas, that could bring some tropical moisture into the Carolinas by the mid to late part of next week. There are a wide variety of possible weather set-ups for next week, with some weather data bringing a good soaking rain for late next week, while other data keeps things mainly dry. Keep up with the latest WBTV updates on the rain chances for next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

