First Alert declared for weekend, nice stretch of weather holds until then

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the low to middle 70s.

Clear and cool tonight as most neighborhoods drop back to the seasonal 40s.

There’ll be a few more clouds around on Friday but otherwise, we’ll stay warm with afternoon readings back in the low to middle 70s.

Unlike last weekend, we’ll hold in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, but a rain risk, especially for the mountains, enters the picture over the weekend. There are still questions surrounding the weekend forecast, as some models bring quite a bit of rain our way, while others have very little.

At this point, rain chances will be highest in the mountains and foothills, while a washout around Charlotte seems unlikely. So, that part of the forecast is subject to change so stay tuned for forecast updates.

One thing looks to be certain: Temperatures will remain well above normal through at least Election Day.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Lisa will meander across Central America over the next few days before emerging into the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Lisa is no threat to any part of the United States at this time, but will have to be monitored for restrengthening next week.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

