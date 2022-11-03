Deputies: Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is in the process of reopening after a police chase on Thursday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.

At 4:25 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody safely and authorities are working to get traffic back moving.

Deputies say the suspect has active arrest warrants and was in alone in the car armed with a large knife. YCSO negotiators worked to resolve the incident safely.

UPDATE: (4:28 pm) A wrecker is on the way to get the car towed out of the way and get #traffic flowing again. Thank you for your patience. #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 3, 2022

