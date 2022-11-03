Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.

The suspect has active arrest warrants.

Authorities are redirecting traffic in the area.

More information will be released when available.

TRAFFIC: Hwy. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Hwy. 49 is shut down due to a police situation. Deputies are working to redirect #traffic in the area. More information when it comes available. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/3kVyRBBLL8 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 3, 2022

Related: Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.