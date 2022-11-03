PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

Authorities are redirecting traffic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.

The suspect has active arrest warrants.

Authorities are redirecting traffic in the area.

More information will be released when available.

