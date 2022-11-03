Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets.

A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.

“I don’t know exactly how long,” says Mr. George.

Mr. George has been living on the streets for years.

”It’s been a challenge. It’s been a challenge, but without God I think it would be impossible to survive,” he says.

He gets some help though from people living in the area. One of those people is Bill Selvitelle who tries to visit Mr. George a few times a week to get him what he needs. Selvitelle brings George supplies and food for a year now.

”He’s probably one of the nicest kindest gentleman you ever want to meet,” he says.

Selvitelle feels the situation took a turn. In the past, Mr. George would travel all over Lancaster and set up shop where he saw fit. Now, Mr. George is camped out on White Street, and Selvitelle says he can barely sit up let alone stand.

”That’s your choice to live out on the street that’s fine. My concern now is he needs to get more help. He cannot live under these conditions,” says Selvitelle.

Selvitelle says Mr. George used to change clothes and wipe himself down with wipes people gave to him. Now, none of that happens.

”This poor gentleman here of 74 years is wasting away. He’s going to die on the street unless we step up and not say it’s just Mr. George, he’s been doing this for years. He’ll be ok. He won’t be ok,” he says.

Selvitelle says the city police has a rule where a person like Mr. George can’t be helped unless he is a danger to himself or to others. He believes this situation is way past that point.

”Each day that Mr. George is out here is another day that will lead to his demise even quicker. We have to do more for Mr. George and the other Mr. George who are out there,” he says.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster Police says police do wellness checks on Mr. George several times a week. According to the spokesperson, the last two times, officers brought EMS with them. She says Mr. George refused to get any medical help.

Several people told WBTV that the city police chief has a plan to address the situation Mr. George is in. He is apparently talking with local organizations to get Mr. George help he will accept.

