Cleveland Co. man arrested by Alexander Co. deputies for child sex crimes

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man was arrested by Alexander County deputies for 10 counts related to child sex crimes

Deputies say Carol Henry Maloney III, 41, was arrested Nov. 2 for five counts of statutory rape. WBTV is declining to provide the five other counts in an effort to help protect the minor’s identity.

More charges could be pending, deputies say.

Although he lives in Clover, the investigation started with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was given a $400,000 secured bond.

