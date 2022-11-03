PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles

When officers approached, five suspects fled in a stolen 2017 Kia Optima four-door sedan.
Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says.

Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Blvd. area.

When officers approached, five suspects fled in a stolen 2017 Kia Optima four-door sedan.

This led to a police pursuit and after a successful deployment of a tire deflation device, a crash of the suspect vehicle occurred in the area of Highway 70 and Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

Due to the crash, the suspects needed medical attention. A 16-year-old juvenile and two adults were treated and medically cleared at Rowan Regional Medical Center, and a second 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain hospitalized.

Related: Deputies: Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie

During a search of the stolen vehicle, police located three firearms, two of which have been confirmed as stolen.

The two adults, Kaylani Dejesus, 18, and Keishawn Hatchett, 19, of Charlotte, are charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm. They each received a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

MPD was assisted in this pursuit by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Troutman Police, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed

Latest News

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball upcourt during an NBA...
Report: Miles Bridges pleads no contest to felony domestic violence
Lake Wylie police situation
Deputies: Roads opened after suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
Duncan is charged with child pornography.
Hickory man arrested for child pornography
Eleven victims suffer non-life threatening injuries after the Carbon monoxide leak