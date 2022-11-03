Charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says.

Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Blvd. area.

When officers approached, five suspects fled in a stolen 2017 Kia Optima four-door sedan.

This led to a police pursuit and after a successful deployment of a tire deflation device, a crash of the suspect vehicle occurred in the area of Highway 70 and Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

Due to the crash, the suspects needed medical attention. A 16-year-old juvenile and two adults were treated and medically cleared at Rowan Regional Medical Center, and a second 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain hospitalized.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, police located three firearms, two of which have been confirmed as stolen.

The two adults, Kaylani Dejesus, 18, and Keishawn Hatchett, 19, of Charlotte, are charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm. They each received a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

MPD was assisted in this pursuit by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Troutman Police, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

