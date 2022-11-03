Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers.

The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly.

“The Catawba County School district and our local government have invested in safety for students, faculty, and staff over the past several years. A combination of grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Instruction and capital funding from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners has allowed the district to achieve sustained improvement. The funding received from this grant will enable our district to further our safety efforts.” said Dan Moore, assistant superintendent of operations, in an issued statement.

According to a press release issued by the school district, Catawba County Schools will use the majority of the grant to fund bus communication systems between the busses, district office and transportation department. About 270 radios and 31 base stations will be needed, costing about $337,300.

The funding will also be used to complete security vestibule construction for Maiden high and Maiden middle schools. Officials say the grant will allow them to purchase higher-resolution monitoring systems for 24 of the schools and upgrade all 28, in addition to hiring an SRO for every school.

Alexander County also received a School Safety Grant.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.