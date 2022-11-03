PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers

Each school in the district will soon have an SRO.
A school resource officer.
A school resource officer.(WCTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers.

The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly.

“The Catawba County School district and our local government have invested in safety for students, faculty, and staff over the past several years. A combination of grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Instruction and capital funding from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners has allowed the district to achieve sustained improvement. The funding received from this grant will enable our district to further our safety efforts.” said Dan Moore, assistant superintendent of operations, in an issued statement.

According to a press release issued by the school district, Catawba County Schools will use the majority of the grant to fund bus communication systems between the busses, district office and transportation department. About 270 radios and 31 base stations will be needed, costing about $337,300.

The funding will also be used to complete security vestibule construction for Maiden high and Maiden middle schools. Officials say the grant will allow them to purchase higher-resolution monitoring systems for 24 of the schools and upgrade all 28, in addition to hiring an SRO for every school.

Alexander County also received a School Safety Grant.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
The school faculty have an update on the false rumors.
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened

Latest News

WBTV
Alexander County to hire seven new school resource officers
Carol Henry Maloney III
Cleveland Co. man arrested by Alexander Co. deputies for child sex crimes
Logan Schuchart passed Carson Macedo on the penultimate lap of Wednesday's World of Outlaws NOS...
Logan Schuchart takes Sprint Car honors On World Of Outlaws World Finals opening night in Concord
Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and...
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale