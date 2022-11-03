Calm weather before First Alert Weather Days this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uneventfully dry and pleasant through the end of the workweek with increased rain chances for the weekend.

Today & Friday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry

First Alert Weather Day for the weekend: Rain at times

Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry

Quiet weather for today and Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s. Tonight, overnight temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Precipitation chance (First Alert Weather)

Starting Saturday morning, clouds and scattered showers will begin across the region. Rain will pick up beginning in the afternoon for the mountains, foothills, and western piedmont counties and especially in the evening/night. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday morning and afternoon.

There is still uncertainty on how much rain the CLT metro area is expecting. Based on the latest data, accumulations will range from 0.1 – 1.00′' with higher amounts to the northwest.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the middle 70s with lots of clouds. Rain will cease by Sunday evening.

Tropical overview (First Alert Weather)

Monday will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The record high temperature is 79 degrees from 2020, so we’ll have a chance to tie or even break that!

Tuesday, Election Day, looks mainly dry with unsettled weather possible starting Wednesday through the end of the week as tropical moisture moves in from a coastal low-pressure system. More updates to come!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” this weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.