PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Calm weather before First Alert Weather Days this weekend

There’s still uncertainty on how much rain the Charlotte area will get.
There’s still uncertainty on how much rain the Charlotte area will get.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uneventfully dry and pleasant through the end of the workweek with increased rain chances for the weekend.

  • Today & Friday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry
  • First Alert Weather Day for the weekend: Rain at times
  • Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry

Quiet weather for today and Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s. Tonight, overnight temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Precipitation chance
Precipitation chance(First Alert Weather)

Starting Saturday morning, clouds and scattered showers will begin across the region. Rain will pick up beginning in the afternoon for the mountains, foothills, and western piedmont counties and especially in the evening/night. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday morning and afternoon.

There is still uncertainty on how much rain the CLT metro area is expecting. Based on the latest data, accumulations will range from 0.1 – 1.00′' with higher amounts to the northwest.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the middle 70s with lots of clouds. Rain will cease by Sunday evening.

Tropical overview
Tropical overview(First Alert Weather)

Monday will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The record high temperature is 79 degrees from 2020, so we’ll have a chance to tie or even break that!

Tuesday, Election Day, looks mainly dry with unsettled weather possible starting Wednesday through the end of the week as tropical moisture moves in from a coastal low-pressure system. More updates to come!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” this weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Carbon Monoxide exposure in south Charlotte
Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte

Latest News

Calm weather before First Alert Weather Days this weekend
Calm weather before First Alert Weather Days this weekend
Precipitation chance
First Alert declared for weekend, nice stretch of weather holds until then
Nice stretch of weather holds until the weekend
Wednesday late night weather update
Wednesday late night weather update