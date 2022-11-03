PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky person in Iredell County purchased a $1 million Powerball ticket that was drawn on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls to win the prize. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman.

The jackpot for the Powerball reached $1.5 billion after nobody won and numbers will be drawn again on Saturday. It will be worth $745.9 million in cash and is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Twelve other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60, and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials.

