$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky person in Iredell County purchased a $1 million Powerball ticket that was drawn on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket matched all five white balls to win the prize. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman.

Also Read: Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

The jackpot for the Powerball reached $1.5 billion after nobody won and numbers will be drawn again on Saturday. It will be worth $745.9 million in cash and is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Twelve other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60, and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.