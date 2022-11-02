Unseasonably warm temperatures, small rain chances in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today as a weak disturbance drifts across the region.

More clouds today, small shower risk

More sunshine Thursday and Friday

Weekend forecast has lots of questions

The rain chance is low, but there could be a stray sprinkle or two around during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the increased cloud cover, we’ll still be warm this afternoon with readings in the lower 70s.

Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Even with a few rain chances over the next 7 days, there's little doubt that temperatures around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will run well above normal for this time of the year. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BuLIh3hKo9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 2, 2022

We’ll hold in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, but a shower risk, especially for the mountains, enters the picture over the weekend. There are a lot of questions surrounding the weekend forecast, as some models bring quite a bit of rain our way, while others have very little. So, that part of the forecast is subject to change so stay tuned for forecast updates.

One thing looks to be certain; temperatures will remain well above normal through at least Election Day.

Tropical Update: Tropical Update: Category one Hurricane Lisa will make landfall along the coast of Belize tonight. Lisa is no threat to any part of the United States at this time.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.