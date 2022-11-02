PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

Terry led officers on a week-long manhunt in 2021.
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson(Chester County Sheriff's Office | Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least five homicide cases across the country, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Chester County, S.C. court.

The two were charged in connection to homicides within days of each other in York and Chester, S.C.; Missouri; and Memphis, Tenn. They pleaded guilty to all charges and will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“If I accept this plea that means you will get no better than this deal. You will get no worse either,” Judge Gibbons said in court.

[CONTINUING COVERAGE: TIMELINE OF EVENTS]

Terry led officers on a week-long manhunt through Chester County in May 2021. Deputies say that he was able to avoid capture because he had been living in the woods.

Simpson, who was the wife to one of the alleged victims, was arrested before Terry.

