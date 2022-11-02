Salisbury man sentenced to 12 years prison on drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County will spend the next twelve years in prison after being sentenced on federal drug charges.

On Tuesday in the Middle District Court of North Carolina in Greensboro, Judge Osteen sentenced Brodrick Demon Sullivan to an active sentence of twelve years to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by five years of supervised release.

Sullivan’s sentence stemmed from a joint investigation initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

During the course of this investigation there were numerous undercover purchases made from Sullivan that totaled several pounds of methamphetamine (ICE). Investigators said that some of the ICE seized in this case had a purity level in excess of 100%.

Sullivan had previously been labeled by the United States Attorney’s Office as a priority target for Rowan County.

