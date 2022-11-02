PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County

Jordan Reece Hiatt, 30, of Salisbury, was charged.(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.

Deputies say that during the investigation, Hiatt was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on November 23.

