Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.

Deputies say that during the investigation, Hiatt was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on November 23.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.