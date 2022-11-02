PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rainy weekend ahead: First Alert Weather Days issued

Here’s the latest data from the First Alert Weather Team.
Lots of clouds for today with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening before quickly drying out tonight.
By Jason Myers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Jason Myers: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th.

What? Chance for scattered rain showers throughout this weekend could impact your upcoming plans.

When? Saturday and Sunday

What we’re forecasting so far: The First Alert Weather Team is tracking how much precipitation, the timing, and which parts of the Charlotte area will be impacted most. We’re closely watching the rain chances for next week and will continue to update the forecast.

Get the latest forecast and be alerted first to changing conditions on the free WBTV First Alert Weather app for your phone.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

7 Day Forecast Charlotte
First Alert Weather Day for this weekend, as rain chances increase
Rain chances next 5 days
Cloudy today with better rain chances this weekend
Dry today, rain possible this weekend
Precipitation chance
Unseasonably warm temperatures, small rain chances in the forecast