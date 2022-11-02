Rainy weekend ahead: First Alert Weather Days issued
Here’s the latest data from the First Alert Weather Team.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Jason Myers: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th.
What? Chance for scattered rain showers throughout this weekend could impact your upcoming plans.
When? Saturday and Sunday
What we’re forecasting so far: The First Alert Weather Team is tracking how much precipitation, the timing, and which parts of the Charlotte area will be impacted most. We’re closely watching the rain chances for next week and will continue to update the forecast.
Get the latest forecast and be alerted first to changing conditions on the free WBTV First Alert Weather app for your phone.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.