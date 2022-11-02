Rainy weekend ahead: First Alert Weather Days issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Meteorologist Jason Myers: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th.

What? Chance for scattered rain showers throughout this weekend could impact your upcoming plans.

When? Saturday and Sunday

What we’re forecasting so far: The First Alert Weather Team is tracking how much precipitation, the timing, and which parts of the Charlotte area will be impacted most. We’re closely watching the rain chances for next week and will continue to update the forecast.

There are 3 main time periods that will feature isolated rain (only 30% chance at this point): Late Wednesday, this weekend, and Election Day Tuesday. Keep up with the latest @WBTV_News forecast through the week. @Coulter_wx @AlConklin @WeatherBBird @ElissiaWilson #wbtv #clt pic.twitter.com/oGGxPiRhi3 — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) November 1, 2022

