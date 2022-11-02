New executive with Hotwire Communications to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Sue Kelly, the new Hotwire Communications executive, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., November 17, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road, Salisbury).

Kelly is Executive Vice President and General Manager, Carolinas, for Hotwire Communications. She is responsible for both North Carolina and South Carolina operations and has over 21 years of experience as an enterprise, sales, and technology executive. She is originally from Ireland and was previously a soccer player and division one college soccer coach.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2022-23 season are: Dec. 15; Jan. 19; Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Nov. 15 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Rowan Chamber for information at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

