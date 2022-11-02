PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
N.C. red spruce chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The tree will be harvested from Pisgah National Forest.
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will once again come from North Carolina.

The 78-foot red spruce, called Ruby, will be cut down from Pisgah National Forest Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

[White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time]

Rodney Smith, an employee of Uhwarrie National Forest for the last 30 years, will cut the tree down.

A live ceremony will Coche Tiger, this year’s Youth Tree Lighter and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, telling the Cherokee Legend of the Evergreen Trees.

There will also be musical performances by Woody Platt and Shannon Whitworth.

N.C.-based Hardy Brothers Trucking will take the tree on a two-week tour to Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.

