N.C. red spruce chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will once again come from North Carolina.

The 78-foot red spruce, called Ruby, will be cut down from Pisgah National Forest Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

[White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time]

Rodney Smith, an employee of Uhwarrie National Forest for the last 30 years, will cut the tree down.

A live ceremony will Coche Tiger, this year’s Youth Tree Lighter and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, telling the Cherokee Legend of the Evergreen Trees.

There will also be musical performances by Woody Platt and Shannon Whitworth.

N.C.-based Hardy Brothers Trucking will take the tree on a two-week tour to Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.