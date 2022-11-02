Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target.

Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.

At 3:25 p.m., the victim received an alert that two transactions had been made on his credit cards at the Target on Matthews Township Parkway, totaling nearly $1,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.

From Matthews PD:

Always remember to remove any items of value from your vehicle and make sure that you have transaction alerts activated for all of your financial cards. Criminals that steal your credit/debit cards know that there is a limited amount of time to use them before you realize they’re gone and freeze the account, so they will usually go to the closest retail store to complete their transaction(s) as soon as possible. Having transaction alerts set will help make you aware that your card has been stolen or compromised which will provide you a better chance of putting a hold on your card before more fraudulent transactions can be made.

