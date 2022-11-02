PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive

Donations of new coats will be accepted through December 1.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community.

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:

Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way

Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road

Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

