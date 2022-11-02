PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Matthews stolen card suspects
Matthews PD searching for two suspects that spent nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target
A firefighter pulled his girlfriend from a car after they were in a fiery crash caused by a...
‘I owe him my life’: Woman rescued from fiery crash by firefighter boyfriend
Authorities said Kendall Howard, 30, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of two...
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged Boogaloo Boys members arrested in Michigan and Ohio