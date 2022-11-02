PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland

Town of nearly 900 now has its own grocery store again
The ribbon was cut just after 8:00 a.m. on the new Food Lion store in Cleveland.
The ribbon was cut just after 8:00 a.m. on the new Food Lion store in Cleveland.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.

“The importance is that the food is here for our whole community and other people outside, but it’s easier, instead of going to Statesville or Salisbury nearby, it’s right in our backyard and I’m about 8 minutes away from Food Lion and I’m grateful that they are here and I appreciate that they are here,” said Joanne Schermerhorn, the first person in line at 3:42 a.m.

The new Food Lion, said to be the second smallest of all Food Lion stores, was placed where the IGA grocery store had been. IGA closed approximately one month ago and Food Lion acted quickly to make changes inside the store and get it ready for the opening.

“I think this is the best and most wonderful thing for our community when IGA came  I’m sorry they’re gone, but I am so thankful that Food Lion is here,” said Sue White.

Without its own grocery store, Cleveland became like a “food desert,” meaning that it was an area with limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

“For the past month that’s what we’ve had,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Travis Summitt. “Obviously the Dollar General can fill some of that void, but not like Food Lion.”

“I think because it’s the only grocery store in Cleveland, it’s amazing the reaction that we’ve gotten,” said store manager Robert Jackson. Jackson is a Rowan County native who has worked for Food Lion for more than twenty years.

Customers packed the store on Wednesday. Food Lion handed out gift cards and reusable shopping bags to the first 100 customers.

Jackson says the store employs “about 50″ workers. He says Food Lion will also be a community partner with organizations in Cleveland like the elementary school and fire department.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte

Latest News

Sue Kelly is Executive Vice President and General Manager, Carolinas, for Hotwire Communications.
New executive with Hotwire Communications to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast event
This raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects in the 15 county region that...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
The new Food Lion is in the location of the former IGA grocery store.
New Food Lion in Cleveland now open
Downtown Salisbury, Inc. (DSI) receives a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant from the Duke...
Downtown Salisbury receives grant for small businesses