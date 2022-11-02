Friends of Rowan Public Library to host two-day book sale event in November

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Prepare for some cozy, cool weather reading with new books from the Friends of Rowan Public Library’s Second Saturday Bookshop. The Bookshop, located inside the West End Plaza in Salisbury, will be open two days in November: Saturday, November 12 from 10 am — 4 pm, and Sunday, November 13 from 1 — 4 pm.

The Bookshop will be open during its usual 10 am — 4 pm business hours on Saturday, November 12, but Friends of RPL members can enjoy 50% off their total purchase when they shop the last hour of the sale from 3 — 4 pm.

From 1 — 2 pm on Sunday, November 13, the Bookshop will host a special sale where Friends of RPL Members can gain exclusive access to browse and purchase items from the James (Jimmy) F. Hurley III collection.

The late Mr. Hurley is recognized as a respected community leader, master fundraiser, and generous humanitarian for Salisbury and Rowan County as whole. In addition to the many accomplishments he achieved during his lifetime, Mr. Hurley was also an avid reader and amassed an impressive collection of antique books. Books from his collection will be available for Friends of RPL members to buy from 1 — 2 pm on Sunday, November 13. After 2 pm, the Bookshop will be open to the public until 4 pm.

Besides items from Mr. Hurley’s book collection, the Bookshop will also have a wide variety of general adult fiction, adult nonfiction, children’s titles, young adult novels, DVDs, and more for sale. Books are typically priced at $2 or less, except for specialty items which are priced individually. The Friends also sell special literary-themed gift baskets and canvas book bags.

Some specials, perks, and sales are reserved especially for Friends of RPL members. To become a Friends of RPL member, visit any RPL location to pay the $10 individual membership fee or the $15 family membership fee and complete the registration form to join. For folks who prefer the convenience of online registration, memberships can be purchased at www.friendsofrpl.org.

Becoming a member of the Friends of RPL offers benefits beyond exclusive access to

Bookshop sales and specials. Friends of RPL members volunteer, plan events, fundraise, and support Rowan Public Library. Because of the time, effort, and energy Friends of RPL members put into their work for the library, RPL can host exciting, engaging, and educational programs that benefit Rowan citizens of all ages, such as the annual Summer Reading Program.

To learn more about the Friends of Rowan Public Library or the Second Saturday Bookshop, visit www.friendsofrpl.org or call 704-216-8240.

