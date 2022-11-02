First Alert Weather Day for this weekend, as rain chances increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather develops for Thursday and Friday, yet scattered rain is expected for this weekend, which may impact your outdoor activities at times. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this weekend, yet keep checking back to the latest WBTV First Alert forecast for more updates on rainfall coverage, timing, and amounts.

Pleasant weather develops for Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain develops this weekend.

Warm temperatures continue into next week, with spotty rain for Election Day.

Isolated rain is possible through early tonight, with clearing skies and some patchy fog developing overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 50s for the piedmont, to lower 40s for the mountains.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for the end of the work week, with cool mornings and warm afternoons for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Weekend rain outlook (WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain is expected for Saturday into Sunday, which could impact outdoor activities at times. The details of rainfall coverage, impacts, and amounts will become clearer as we approach the weekend, so keep checking back to the latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast. Despite the rain chances, weekend high temperatures stay warm, with mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

A few rain showers may develop for early next week, as we approach Election Day Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s for Monday, and lower 70s for Monday.

Another weather disturbance is expected to bring more rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Tropical Update: There are no tropical threats to the Carolinas or U.S. right now, yet we are tracking Hurricane Lisa which will have made landfall in Belize tonight, and bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to Central America. Hurricane Martin is expected to move into the northern Atlantic Ocean, for the end of the week, and may eventually head toward Great Britain by Sunday.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

