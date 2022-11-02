Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed
Residents can return to their homes, according to authorities.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours.
Firefighters began evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard in Dilworth at a structure just before 5 p.m.
They identified and secured the source of the CO just before 9 p.m.
In total, 27 people were evaluated for exposure and 11 were transported to the hospital. Thirty firefighters controlled the incident.
The MEDIC mass casualty bus was also at the scene.
