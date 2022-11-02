Firefighters control carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte after 11 hospitalized, dozens exposed

DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours.

Firefighters began evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard in Dilworth at a structure just before 5 p.m.

They identified and secured the source of the CO just before 9 p.m.

In total, 27 people were evaluated for exposure and 11 were transported to the hospital. Thirty firefighters controlled the incident.

The MEDIC mass casualty bus was also at the scene.

UPDATE: 1300 block East Blvd. Charlotte Fire has identified and secured the source of the CO. Residents are now able to return to their homes. 27 patients were evaluated and 11 of those transported to an area hospital. 30 Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 4 hours https://t.co/rT91YgdD58 pic.twitter.com/tfU6F4wilj — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 3, 2022

