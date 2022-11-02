PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Esports coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The competition will involve head-to-head matchups in Rocket League.
The CMS Varsity esports and STEM League will officially kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time, varsity teams within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will compete in esports.

If you haven’t heard of it, it’s gaining a lot of traction.

Wednesday kicks off the first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league in the district’s history.

Teams from different schools in the district will compete in video game tournaments.

There are 12 high schools participating. The first season will feature five regular-season matchups, followed by playoffs and a championship.

The competition will involve head-to-head matchups in Rocket League, an online game with rules similar to soccer, in which players use different models of virtual cars to steer the ball.

“The goal is inclusivity. We all know there are plenty of students who don’t make it to the varsity team in a physical sport. The reality is, there are many students who are actually really talented at video games and so we want to make sure that those students get an opportunity to participate in all the benefits that being in a club or any sort of competitive activity are,” said Charlie Mulligan, director of operations for Stiegler EdTech

More than 500 CMS students tried out for the inaugural league. Of those, about 100 were selected.

The games will be streamed live on Twitch, have professional commentators, and a pregame show.

The channel on twitch is called Y-tac-nation. It all starts at 5:30 Nov. 2.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Breaking News
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte

Latest News

Featuring Jeff Fissel
Holiday Celebrations at Tryon Resort
The ribbon was cut just after 8:00 a.m. on the new Food Lion store in Cleveland.
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
N.C. red spruce chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Jordan Reece Hiatt, 30, of Salisbury, was charged.
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County