CMPD: Suspected pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to the scene on Lodge South Circle in Steele Creek and found a male victim, believed to be a pizza delivery driver, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

WBTV's Sky3 was initially over the scene.

Medic transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

