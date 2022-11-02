CMPD: Suspected pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek
Medic transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.
Officers responded to the scene on Lodge South Circle in Steele Creek and found a male victim, believed to be a pizza delivery driver, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WBTV’s Sky3 was initially over the scene.
Medic transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Download the WBTV News app for breaking news alerts as new information comes in.
Top Story: Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.