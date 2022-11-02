PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Suspected pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek

Medic transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened on Lodge South Circle in Steele Creek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to the scene on Lodge South Circle in Steele Creek and found a male victim, believed to be a pizza delivery driver, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

WBTV’s Sky3 was initially over the scene.

