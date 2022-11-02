Cloudy today with better rain chances this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small rain chances for today with potentially better rain chances in store for the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, few showers

End of the Workweek: Nothing but sunshine

The Weekend: Potential wet outlook

Lots of clouds for today with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening before quickly drying out tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with overnight lows falling to the low 50s.

Sunshine will persist for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Great days to be outdoors!

Looking ahead (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances come back in the forecast for the weekend, especially for the mountains. There is still uncertainty on how much rain the CLT area is expecting as model data is showing much more than others. Check back in for more details! Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle 70s for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” this weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.